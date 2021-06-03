JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library will offer a fun filled summer full of reading, programs and crafts. Read and complete activities to earn entries for prize drawings.
The summer reading portion of the program runs from June 14 to Aug. 6, with registration already underway. One can track reading and activities using paper logs or the online tracker Beanstack. Visit the library youth or adult services departments to pick up the logs or visit the library website to get started with Beanstack.
There is fine forgiveness for those aged 5-18 who sign up for summer reading.
There are several programs and crafts planned during between June 1-12. For kids ages 6-12, there is a Ladybug Take N Make Craft starting June 7. Participants can stop by the library during open hours to pick up and take home. Available while supplies last.
Teen programs, ages 13 and older, includes a SHELF meeting June 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. A staff member will meet with SHELF teens outside in the library courtyard to chat and play games. For more information call 920-674-7733, extension 207 or tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org.
There will be a Drop In Scavenger Hunt from June 11 to 25. Participants can play along with an animal ear themed scavenger hunt to win a prize. One scavenger hunt per child.
Adult programs include Take N Make Mondays starting June 7 with a Mandala suncatcher craft. Available while supplies last.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a book sale June 18-19 There will be a selection of used books, DVDs and CD audio books. The sale is June 18, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; June 19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $5 bag sale from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There will be a virtual wildlife conservation program from 6 to 7 p.m. July 27. Sign up to receive the Zoom link. Registration begins July 13.
Naturalist David Stokes will offer a kids program June 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rotary Park, weather permitting.
Musician David Landau will perform a kids program from 2 to 3 p.m. July 13 at Rotary Park, weather permitting.
For teens, artist Dan Gogh will offer a program from 2 to 3 p.m. June 29, in the library courtyard weather permitting. Registration is required on the library website.
For adults, there will be a virtual program on backyard birding 6 to 7 p.m. June 29. Sign up to receive the Zoom link. Registration begins June 8.
The library is offering several recurring summer library program events including pop up library June 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Jefferson Public Library; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6, parking lot across from Wedl’s; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 20 at Stoppenbach Park East Shelter; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Rotary Park.
Pre-school story times will be held in Rotary park at 10 a.m. June 16, 23, 30, July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4.
Hands-on play workshop will be held in the library courtyard weather permitting June 21, July 12, July 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and June 18, July 16 and 30, 10 to 10:45 a.m.
The Lego club meets in the library meeting room, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 24, July 1, 15, and 29. Registration is required.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. June 8. Contact the library 920-674-7733 for the virtual meeting link to join.
