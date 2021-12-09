Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 29.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 13 — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, health slaw, molasses cookie, tropical fruit salad and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — White chicken chili, tossed salad, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 17 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, butterscotch pudding and sliced bread.

