The Jefferson Senior Center’s themed January gathering this year is “Circles” and will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $5.
Participants will be served a fun, safely served lunch with foods in the shape of circles and will be asked to bring something ‘circular” from home for show and tell.
There will be a few group activities, socially distanced. Everyone will wear a mask except while they are eating. Please sign up ahead. This program is limited to the first 12 people that sign up.
Foot care appointments will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14. Cost is $15. Call for an appointment. Participants are asked to bring their own towel.
Kitchen Band will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. Bring your own “instrument” or use one of ours. Instruments are anything you can keep a beat to.
This program is a conference call program from 1-1:30 p.m. You can call up and listen over the phone to be a part. To register contact the senior center.
Qwixx will be played on Monday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The book that will be discussed will be ‘One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. The program will be offered with the conference call number. Contact the senior center to register.
Aging Mastery program is being offered through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County via Zoom.
The first session will begin on Jan. 28 and will run for 5 weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30-2;30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help people engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or e-mail the senior center. You will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit. This program is limited to 20 people from all of the senior centers in Jefferson County.
The program is being offered by the national Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South Center Area Health Education Center.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, 920-674-7728, or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook – Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.