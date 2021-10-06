JOHNSON CREEK — Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a member of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, will speak on “Beyond Gerrymandering: The Road to Success” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union Street, Johnson Creek. This nonpartisan educational event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Johnson Creek Library, the Jefferson Fair Maps Coalition and the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit watchdog organization that tracks money in politics, and the Fair Maps Coalition, a non-partisan citizen organization, have endorsed legislation in favor of independent redistricting in Wisconsin. Jefferson County passed a non-binding referendum in November 2020 calling for nonpartisan redistricting.
Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, where he has worked since 2015. Before coming to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he worked at The Progressive magazine for 32 years — for most of that time, as editor and publisher. This fall, the University of Wisconsin Press is publishing his new book, “12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin."
The Friends of JCPL is an independent nonprofit organization whose purpose is to increase community support for the programs and services of the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.