The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
With 2020 at an end, people may be reflecting on the past year, what has changed, what we’ve learned, and what we’re hoping for in 2021. I reached out to some of the librarians at the libraries in Jefferson County to hear their own reflections on the year and the effect it had on our community libraries.
“In 2020, it has been so important to be flexible and creative,” said Minetta Lippert, a librarian at the Dwight Foster Public Library. “Most of our old programs and services don’t work right now, so it’s been very important to think outside of the box to find new ways to serve the community.”
Although the libraries were closed in spring, they reopened with safety measures, new services such as curbside pick-up, and plans to meet pandemic-related needs in their communities, such as outdoor story trails, increasing WiFi access to outdoor spaces, online programs, and HelpNow, an online homework and tutoring tool.
There have been challenges to all of the changes, but the gratitude and support from residents have made them worth it.
Amanda Brueckner, a librarian at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo, said that for their new summer literacy programs, “families emailed, called, and visited our staff to say how much they appreciated what we were doing for them.”
The effects of the pandemic have proven that libraries are not irrelevant or obsolete, but essential to a thriving community. As one librarian siad, “In the face of closures and restricted services, I’ve realized fully that libraries are a lifeline for many. Some cannot go without a new book to read or film to watch. Some desperately need the computers, Internet, Wi-Fi, and technology services the library offers.” Whether in-person or online, your library is here for you. In the new year, as in years past, this will continue to be true, no matter what we face.
