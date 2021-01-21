BEAVER DAM — For those who have missed delicious fair food and sweet treats, the Dodge County Fairgrounds is offering a new series of events this year.
The fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam will host a Fair Food Festival, which will feature sweet treats, tasty fried fair food and an assortment of food carts. Events are scheduled rain or shine for April 24, May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.
Attendees may arrive for lunch or dinner anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy fresh, hot fair food and refreshing treats.
There will be free admission and free parking. A variety of new vendors will be showcased each month. Picnic tables and shelters will be available for relaxing and listening to music outdoors while enjoying favorite carnival foods. However, attendees can bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy a snow cone or refreshing lemonade under the many shade trees.
Foodies will enjoy the aroma of tasty treats from a variety of vendors, offering items like gourmet soft pretzels, freshly-popped kettle corn, shaved ice, delicious grilled cheese sandwiches and blooming onion petals.
Funds raised from these events will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association and the maintenance of the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Purchases will also support many struggling, local food vendors, who have experienced hardships during the pandemic.
Other options may include fresh-squeezed lemonade, warm, fresh donuts, loaded nachos, hot dogs and local beverage vendors. Food carts and vendors offering these items or who interested in offering similar items at the Fair Food Festival can reach out to Barb Mullin at mullin799@gmail.com or 920-885-3586. Cash or check payment will be accepted prior to April 10. Payment may be sent to: Dodge County Fair Association, P.O. Box 654, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Food vendors will have high voltage direct electricity, water, restrooms and garbage receptacles and service with the $75 monthly reservation fee. Vendors may secure space at all six events for $400.
In August, 2021 Dodge County Fair will return to Beaver Dam on Aug. 18-22, with a variety of carnival food, the midway and family-friendly entertainment in a safe and healthy outdoor atmosphere. The fairgrounds newsletter will provide updated information on fair plans, safety measures and free evening events and concerts.
