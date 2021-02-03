Mission Festival will be held on Sunday at the 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. services at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at the intersection of Cady and Fifth streets in Watertown. Pastor Jon Bare will be the guest preacher.
Bare graduated in 2008 from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon and was assigned to be the first WELS missionary sent to Mainland China. He worked there as a missionary from 2008 to 2016.
In that time, he worked with Chinese brothers and sisters to start a church in Beijing. He ran the pre-seminary training program for Chinese men who wanted to become pastors. Bare also coordinated the mission work to mainland China that saw the formation of a new Synod – China Lutheran Synod – which has now declared official fellowship with Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
In late spring of 2016, Bare accepted a call to be a part of the Pastoral Studies Institute of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary.
He moved back to the states and began that work in August 2016.
The pastor married the former Kim Lemke from Morrison. They have two – a seven-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.
Bare will also give a special presentation from 9:10 to 10 a.m. The presentation will focus on the exciting opportunity God has given the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod to reach out to immigrants in North America and individuals in churches around the world with seminary training.
He will talk about the surprising place where that work often starts – right in our own neighborhoods and backyards.
The community is welcome to attend.
