Wisconsin Farmers have announced a holiday recipe with a frosting made from cheese produced at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo. The frosting is made with Crave Brothers Mascarpone Cheese.

Wisconsin Farmers Eggnog Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

Homemade Rolls:

3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons sugar

1 packet (2 ¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup eggnog

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

2 large eggs

Pecan Filling:

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Vanilla-Eggnog Frosting:

1 container (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone Cheese

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 tablespoons eggnog

freshly grated nutmeg

Homemade Rolls Instructions:

1. Combine the 1½ cups flour, sugar, yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl. Warm eggnog and butter to 120 to 130 degrees in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add to dry ingredients; beat just until combined. Beat in eggs, one at time, beating each until well combined. Add flour, ¼ cup at a time, until dough clears sides of bowl (dough will be sticky).

2. Knead dough in mixer or turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 5-7 minutes. Place dough in a greased bowl. Flip to grease top. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

3. Punch dough down. Knead a few times by hand. Shape dough into a ball. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand for 10 minutes. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface into a 20 x 15-inch rectangle, about 1/4-inch thick.

Pecan Filling Instructions:

1. Spread butter on dough to within ½ inch of edges. Combine the brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl; sprinkle over butter.

2. Roll up dough, jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Cut into 12 slices. Place slices cut side down in two greased 9-inch round baking pans. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 30 minutes.

3. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

Vanilla Eggnog Frosting Instructions:

Beat the mascarpone, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Add eggnog, a tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency. Spread over warm rolls. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

Recipe Tip:

Milk can be substituted for eggnog, and a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish works with this recipe.

Recommended for you

Load comments