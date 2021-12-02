1. Combine the 1½ cups flour, sugar, yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl. Warm eggnog and butter to 120 to 130 degrees in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add to dry ingredients; beat just until combined. Beat in eggs, one at time, beating each until well combined. Add flour, ¼ cup at a time, until dough clears sides of bowl (dough will be sticky).
2. Knead dough in mixer or turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 5-7 minutes. Place dough in a greased bowl. Flip to grease top. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
3. Punch dough down. Knead a few times by hand. Shape dough into a ball. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand for 10 minutes. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface into a 20 x 15-inch rectangle, about 1/4-inch thick.
Pecan Filling Instructions:
1. Spread butter on dough to within ½ inch of edges. Combine the brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl; sprinkle over butter.
2. Roll up dough, jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Cut into 12 slices. Place slices cut side down in two greased 9-inch round baking pans. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 30 minutes.
3. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly on a wire rack.
Vanilla Eggnog Frosting Instructions:
Beat the mascarpone, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Add eggnog, a tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency. Spread over warm rolls. Sprinkle with nutmeg.
Recipe Tip:
Milk can be substituted for eggnog, and a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish works with this recipe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.