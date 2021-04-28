Octagon House Museum to open Saturday

The Octagon House Museum will open its doors for its 82nd tour season Saturday.
In addition to museum tours, the Watertown Historical Society, which owns and operates the Octagon House, has planned a number of special events to take place on the museum grounds this summer.
A new three-part concert series, Music at the Museum, begins on Monday, June 21 with Flight – an acoustic tribute to the Eagles from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This concert will be followed by string musicians, Echelon Quartet, on Monday, July 19 and Red Hot TradJazz on Monday, Aug. 16. The rain date for each event will be the following evening. There is no cost to attend the concert series, but free-will offerings will be appreciated. Attendees must bring their own chair or blanket for seating, and are invited to bring a picnic (including wine or beer) to enjoy as they listen to the music.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, the annual First Brigade Band Concert & Ice Cream social is tentatively planned to return to the museum grounds. Then on Saturday, Sept. 18, the museum will host the annual Antiques & Artisans Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quality antique or artisan vendors interested in selling at the show can contact Scott Robertson at scottrobertson413@yahoo.com.
“Last year was a very trying year for the museum due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Melissa Lampe, president of the Watertown Historical Society board of directors. “The Octagon House is this wonderful destination in our community that so many of our residents have never been to, or have not visited in years. I encourage everyone in Watertown to plan a visit to the museum this summer, you will leave feeling enriched, hopefully impressed by our local history, and better connected to the community.”
Lampe said to ensure the health and safety of all museum staff and attendees, face masks must still be worn while inside museum buildings.
The Octagon House Museum is Watertown’s premiere historical attraction that tells the story of the pioneer era in Watertown, and the life of prosperous attorney and mill owner John Richards, builder of the 1854 Octagon House.
Visitors to the museum also learn about Orson Fowler, the New York phrenologist who spearheaded the trend of octagonal design in home building in the 1850s through his book “A Home for All.” Believing that form follows function in architecture, Fowler determined that the octagonal design promoted maximum utilization of space, and energy efficiency through the implementation of central heat and running water.
Other structures of historical interest on the museum grounds include the First Kindergarten in America (founded in Watertown in 1856), a pioneer-era barn once located on the Watertown Plank Road, a delightful miniature model of the Octagon House, and the new Watertown History Center. Museum hours during the month of May are Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.; Memorial Day through Labor Day, open daily except Tuesdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and open on weekends only in September and October. Special tour appointments for large groups may be made outside of regular operating hours by calling 920-261-2796. The Watertown History Center is also available to rent for special occasion events.
To learn more about the Octagon House Museum and the Watertown Historical Society, visit www.watertownhistory.org or follow the historical society on Facebook. The society also seeks to grow its membership base to ensure the long-term vitality of the society and its buildings. Membership information can be found on the website or by emailing whs@watetownhistory.org.
