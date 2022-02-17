The following have made applications for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Nicholas Michael Breuch of Poynette to Megan Claire Tenhaken of Watertown.

Rodrigo Gomez Torees to Jodi Sue Gallert, both of Reeseville.

Timothy Michael Hermann to Tina Lynn Pamperin, both of Hubbard.

David Glenn Klingbeil of Lomira to Tanya Marie Judd of Racine.

Derek Joseph Kreuser to Samantha Jo Persik, both of Neosho.

Justin Daniel Moore to Julia Josephine Wieczorek, both of Watertown.

Nicholas David Muenchow to Yesenia Osorio Salazar, both of Oak Grove.

Thomas William Patzer to Mariah Ann Sewell, both of Beaver Dam.

Daniel Joseph Pniewski to Heather Rae McCaslin, both of Horicon.

Jonathon Manley Rechek to Samanatha Victoria Abler, both of Chester.

Daniel Merrill Rivette to Whitney Yvonne Sprague-Surges, both of Hubbard.

Ryan Lee Rutkowski to Annalisa Marie Granzow, both of Watertown.

Manuel Saucedo to Maricruz Gomez Lara, both of Westford.

Michael Robert Schick to Heather Ann Jones, both of Lomira.

Matthew Michael Schraufnagel to Patricia Lynn Kurth, both of Fox Lake.

Cristian Ulises Villalaz Medina to Madeline Anne Edelstein, both of Horicon.

Nathaniel Joseph Zellner to Sierra Marie Keller, both of Beaver Dam.

