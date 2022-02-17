Marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following have made applications for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:Nicholas Michael Breuch of Poynette to Megan Claire Tenhaken of Watertown.Rodrigo Gomez Torees to Jodi Sue Gallert, both of Reeseville.Timothy Michael Hermann to Tina Lynn Pamperin, both of Hubbard.David Glenn Klingbeil of Lomira to Tanya Marie Judd of Racine.Derek Joseph Kreuser to Samantha Jo Persik, both of Neosho.Justin Daniel Moore to Julia Josephine Wieczorek, both of Watertown.Nicholas David Muenchow to Yesenia Osorio Salazar, both of Oak Grove.Thomas William Patzer to Mariah Ann Sewell, both of Beaver Dam.Daniel Joseph Pniewski to Heather Rae McCaslin, both of Horicon.Jonathon Manley Rechek to Samanatha Victoria Abler, both of Chester.Daniel Merrill Rivette to Whitney Yvonne Sprague-Surges, both of Hubbard.Ryan Lee Rutkowski to Annalisa Marie Granzow, both of Watertown.Manuel Saucedo to Maricruz Gomez Lara, both of Westford.Michael Robert Schick to Heather Ann Jones, both of Lomira.Matthew Michael Schraufnagel to Patricia Lynn Kurth, both of Fox Lake.Cristian Ulises Villalaz Medina to Madeline Anne Edelstein, both of Horicon.Nathaniel Joseph Zellner to Sierra Marie Keller, both of Beaver Dam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin 10 Questions with David Beal Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Cody Allen Kressin Arraignment set for alleged Neosho bank robber Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
