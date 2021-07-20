JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Matthew Alan Burns to Brittany Marie Woda, both of Waupun.
Timothy Robert Bykowski to Angela Marie Eigersmas, both of Calamus.
Benjamin Frederick Clark to Kimberly Lynn Gross, both of Beaver Dam.
Daniel Gerard Donovan to Marcia Jean De Boer, both of Waupun.
Ryan Taylor Galaz to Emma Elizabeth Green, both of Austin, Texas.
James Lee Grant to Ginger Lynn Harris, both of Juneau.
Jeffrey John Habben to Caroline Suzanne Collier, both of Horicon.
Chase Andrew Hill to Amber Lynn Roth, both of Horicon.
Shane William Hughes to Hailey Morgan Korth, both of Trenton.
Nathan Paul Ihm to Sarah Ann Wohl, both of Columbus.
Caleb Gregory King of Lomira to Samantha Jean Huebner of West Allis.
Donovan John Lee to Gabrielle Christina Deppoleto both of Horicon.
Nicholas Allen Reitz to Samantha Michelle Bock both of Ashippun.
Raymond Lee Roe to Marissa Kay Dachs both of Beaver Dam.
Christopher William Schulpius to April Ayala both of Watertown.
Brandon John Stieve to Kayla Mae Bunker both of Mayville.
Andrew Cal Tischler to Mackenzie Ann Verhage both of Beaver Dam.
Cody Jae Zasada to Brittney Mae Hendricks both of Beaver Dam.
Cyle Martin Zinner to Alexis Margaret Ehmke both of Lomira.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.