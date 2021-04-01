JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. April 13.
To join, contact the library for the virtual meeting link.
The library will note National Library Week, April 5-10.
With help from the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, the library is running a Pay It Forward campaign during National Library Week.
During that week, late fees will be waived when one checks out an item at the library.
Donations to keep on paying it forward would be accepted.
Also to celebrate National Library Week, a Pop-Up Library will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the library’s front entrance.
Books will be available, along with a craft and goodiesm.
Jefferson Public Library is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Young Auditorium to bring the 2021 National Education Association Big Read in April. This year’s title is “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang. Yang tells the story of her family’s imprisonment in Laos, their escape to a Thailand refugee camp and immigration to Minnesota.
Jefferson Public Library will host a book giveaway of The Latehomecomer on Monday and hold a virtual adult book discussion on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Register to receive a free copy of the book, discussion questions and the Zoom link for the discussion.
To reserve a copy of the book, fill out a form on the library’s website, email mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org, or call the library at 920-674-7733, extension 202. Those who register will be entered into a drawing to receive a string bag and water bottle. Books are also available to check out through the Café Library Catalog.
Yang also has written a children’s book “A Map Into the World.”
Youth Services Librarian Julia Birch will read the children’s book at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
After the reading, learn how to make a map pendant craft.
For adults, a decorative tea light Take N Make will be held Monday. One can show off their inner book-lover to make a decorative tea light holder using upcycled book pages and a glass jar. Available while supplies last.
“How to Draw Cartoons” with Paul Merklein will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants can learn how to draw cartons with Merklein. Registration is required. Email Andy at akrstensen@butler.lib.wi.us for the Zoom link or call 262-783-2535.
Well Loved Wisconsin plants with Melinda Myers will be presented at 6:30 p.m. April 27. Myers, a nationally recognized gardening expert, will focus on Wisconsin garden plants that are easy to grow. Everything from bulbs to perennials, flowers, edibles, and trees combined to make a Wisconsin garden flourish. Registration is required. Email: reference@cityofmuskego.org.
A teen Take N Make will be held April 12 to 17. This month’s Teen Take N Make is upcycled-wind spinners and sun catchers. Materials are at the library during this week.
A virtual SHELF meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 14. It will be a virtual meeting to chat and play games. For more information call 920-674-7733 extension 203 or email tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org.
Other youth programming includes a map pendant craft pick-up the week of April 5.
Participants can pick up this craft to take home and then watch the video on JPL’s Facebook page to learn how to make the craft.
There will be a pop up bird Take and Make the week of April 12. This Take N Make features a bird hatching out of its egg. Most supplies are included.
The Take N Make for the week of April 19 is a flower pot.
The craft kit helps one create a flower pot with yarn and flowers. The kit is available in the youth department. Most supplies are included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.