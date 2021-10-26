WHITEWATER – “Letters Home,” power portrait of the American soldier experience will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Young Auditorium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.
Letters Home is a moving theatrical production that brings to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East.
Produced by Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company, Letters Home puts the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq front and center, using actual communications from American soldiers as the source material for this eye-opening performance.
Written under difficult circumstances these letters evoke emotional responses regarding the disorientation of training, deployment day, separation from family and loved ones, as well as actual combat and occupation duties.
Without politicizing, Letters Home gives audiences a powerful portrait of the true soldier experience.
This production is inspired by the New York Times op-ed article, “The Things They Wrote,” and the subsequent HBO documentary, Last Letters Home.
Tickets for this are $24.25 and $15.50 for those 12 and younger.
To order tickets, go online at http://www.youngauditorium.com, or connect with the UW-Whitewater Ticket Services department at 262-472-2222, Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.