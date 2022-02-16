JUNEAU — Fathers play a critical role in their child’s growth and development, according to Pattie Carroll, Dodge County human development and relationships educator, and father involvement is important.
For example, the relationship between a father and a child has a deep impact on children’s healthy development in language, thinking, physical, and social–emotional learning.
Carroll is offering a parenting program especially for dads. Carroll said that previous research shows that children whose fathers are involved in their daily care, such as feeding, bathing, and playing together, tend to be more confident; and, as children grow older, they enjoy stronger social connections with peers. Furthermore, fathers who care for, nurture, and play with their babies raise children with higher IQs and children with better language and cognitive skills.
Involved fathers enhance their children’s communication skills because they tend to ask children questions, which builds vocabulary and conversational skills. Positive father involvement includes direct interaction with children, including caregiving and shared activities.
As part of the Raising Wisconsin’s Children Extension Parenting series, a group of extension educators are offering a father centered program. The program is intended for fathers of children between 0-12, but all fathers and father figures can attend.
Carroll and other extension educators will offer a special on-line fatherhood program called Focus on Fathers. One will connect with other fathers and explore parenting tips and learn ways to strengthen relationships with children. Topics include:
