HORICON — Horicon Emmanuel Methodist Church 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Methodist Church is a member of the Shared Covent Ministries, which included the Methodist churches of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.

Items available for sale include craft supplies and books, cookbooks, housewares, Christmas items, books, videos, games, lawn care products and small furniture.

Also, a brat fry will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horicon church.

The menu includes hamburgers for $3; cheeseburgers for $3.50; brats for $2.50; hot dogs, $2; water and soda, $1; chips $1; and ice cream sandwiches, $1.

