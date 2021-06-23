HORICON — Horicon Emmanuel Methodist Church 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Emmanuel Methodist Church is a member of the Shared Covent Ministries, which included the Methodist churches of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.
Items available for sale include craft supplies and books, cookbooks, housewares, Christmas items, books, videos, games, lawn care products and small furniture.
Also, a brat fry will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horicon church.
The menu includes hamburgers for $3; cheeseburgers for $3.50; brats for $2.50; hot dogs, $2; water and soda, $1; chips $1; and ice cream sandwiches, $1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.