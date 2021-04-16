To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, April 19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., in-person bingo.

Tuesday, April 20 – 1 p.m., Movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Wednesday, April 21 -

Thursday, April 22 –

Friday, April 23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking.

Saturday, April 24 - Closed

Sunday, April 25 - Closed

