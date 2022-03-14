MADISON — Two area couples are among the first inductees into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame initiated by the Wisconsin Family Council.
The organization began this unique hall of fame to honor both the institution of marriage and individual marriages that have been married 65 years or more.
Among the first 11 couples to be inducted include Bill and Barbara Lincoln from Watertown, who have been married for 68 years, and Donald and Alice Roth from Hustisford who will celebrate 69 years of marriage on April 4.
The honor of being the longest-married couple goes to Hiram and Gretta Brown from Rice Lake. Hiram and Greta will celebrate their 78th wedding anniversary on March 25. Their daughter submitted their story, relating that her parents, now 98 and 97 years old, met at a USO in Arkansas Hiram was shipped off to Paris almost immediately after they were married in 1943. Their daughter was born while he was overseas. He did not see her until she was nearly a year old. After Hiram came home from the war, the couple moved to Rice Lake, Hiram’s hometown.
Their marriage advice is simple but wise, “stick it out.”
Bill Lincoln conducted several marriage ceremonies over the years and his favorite advice to the young couples was, “Just remember, it’s not the down payment, it’s the upkeep.”
Bill and Barbara Lincoln celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Dec. 29. They grew up in Detroit, where their childhood homes were just a few streets apart. They went to the same schools, and most importantly, were part of the same youth group.
After they were married, they immediately moved to South Carolina so Bill could finish his graduate studies at Bob Jones University in preparation for the ministry. They often shared funny stories from those first couple of years of living on “Honeymoon Hall” in the university dormitory. For the next 60 years, God opened doors of ministry to several church fam families in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Their home church was a major influence in their lives, and they love spending time with friends from their church.
The Roths have been married since 1953. Donald got the first glimpse of Alice his sophomore year in English class. “I remember this so clearly as I thought I must get myself a date with this girl,” Donald wrote. “However, that didn’t occur until my senior year when a close friend arranged a blind (and first) date for me. It turned out my blind date was Alice, the girl I first saw in that English class.”
After graduation they were engaged. Alice married Donald shortly after her new husband finished schooling as an electronic device repairman. He went to Korea to fight the war. “I made a commitment to my wife and myself to be free of any disloyalty, which has been my way of life since,” Donald wrote.
The other couples being honored include Elmer and Edna Georgeson from Camp Douglas, married 74 years; Marvin Sr. and Janey Kuel from Kewaskum, married 71 years; Paul and Laverne Franke from Menasha, married 70 years; the late Clarence, who died earlier this month, and Henrietta “Hennie” VanEssen from Waupun, married over 70 years; Jack and Katherine Hedlund from Grantsburg, married 70 years; Levi and Patricia Snyder from Markesan, married 68 years; Otis and Bonnie Ostrander from Beaver Dam, married 67 years; and William and Shirley Wilks from Elkhorn, married 65 years.
“We congratulate all these couples on their milestone anniversaries,” said Julaine Apping, president of WFC. “Hearing from theses couples whose marriages are examples of faithfulness and commitment in both the trials and joys of life is encouraging and is a reminder to younger married couples that having a marriage hat last a lifetime is possible and is worth the work that goes into it,” she said.
Applying to be part of the Hall of Fame was open to any married couple in Wisconsin who have been married 60 or more years. In this inaugural group, the cut off was 65 years of marriage. Each couple will receive a framed certificate recognizing their induction into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
“Strong marriages that last a lifetime are the bedrock for a strong Wisconsin,” said Appling. “We are excited to launch this Marriage Hall of Fame and to induct 11 couples as the inaugural members. Each year in February we will open the application for other couples to apply to be inducted.”
Wisconsin Family Council is a statewide organization engaged in strengthening, preserving and promoting marriage, family, life and religious liberty in Wisconsin.
