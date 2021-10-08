The Watertown Public Library is now open in its temporary space.
Meeting and programming rooms are being used as staff workplaces to house library collections. Faxing is not available in the temporary space, but library staff will direct individuals to find somewhere to fax. However, a small number of computers and printing will be available.
The hours are Monday-Thursday are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street to the right of the Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
Also, feel free to read the Watertown Daily Times online. The library has a new database that allows individuals home access to several local newspapers. Visit the library’s https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/ to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The library will also be re-starting its monthly Writing Workshop group, led by Fran Milburn, in early 2022. Library staff wants to begin meeting again once the building project is finished and the new meeting rooms are open. Existing and new members are welcome. Contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Friends of the Watertown Public Library-sponsored events
If you enjoy decorating outside for Halloween and would like to participate in fundraising for your community, individuals are encouraged to sign up to get on the Wicked Halloween House Tour map. The fee is $20 and the funds raised go to Friends of the Library. Get your residence on the map and we’ll share it on a driving tour Oct. 20. There will be a prize drawing for participating homes and businesses. Visit the Friends of the Watertown Public Library Facebook page for the link to register.
Thanks to a donation from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation the frames have been updated on the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park. Stop by to see them and read the new book, “Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak” written by Bridget Heos and illustrated by Mike Ciccotello. And, if an individual sends an email with the answer to the question at the trail’s end, he or she could win one of two copies of the new book.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market remains every Thursday through Oct. 21 from 3-6 p.m. The market is held in the North First Street parking lot near the fire department. Call Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601 with questions.
Programs for all ages
This will be the library’s first Fall Book Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can stop by the library for a challenge sheet and spend October and November working to a goal of reading 10 books that fit into specific categories. Those who complete the challenge will be entered to win a fall reading basket. Visit https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
Reading with Rover returns at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Join others at the library twice a month to read with specially-trained therapy dogs in the children’s area of the library. The furry friends will be at the library the first and third Thursday every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Programs for children
Who’s ready for a family LEGO challenge? Family building battles will have a new theme each month and offers a chance to work as a family to build with LEGOs and create a window build in an hour. Then email a picture of your family’s creation to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org before the cutoff date. The family who receives the most votes will win a large LEGO set and a Build It! LEGO book. The October them is to build a haunted or spooky scene. The window build is Oct. 1-Oct. 15 with the October voting window set for Oct. 20-Oct. 26.
The Halloween Hunt is set for Oct. 4 to Halloween, Oct. 31. Stop by the children’s desk to begin the Halloween Hunt. Participants who find all the hidden creatures and items will be awarded a prize.
Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime outside at 10 a.m. Oct. 12, 14 and 15. The story time will be held on the library lawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. through Oct. 29. Bring a blanket Check the library’s Facebook page for any cancellations.
Programs for teens
Adults are invited to come to the library Oct. 11 to pick up a take-home Black Out Poetry packet while supplies last. Each packet will include book pages to create your own poetry and a contest sheet. If you want to participate, individuals must bring back their completed contest sheets no later than Oct. 31 to the library. Entries will be displayed in the library and can be voted on from Nov. 3-Nov. 23 with the winner announced Nov. 29. The winner will receive an inkwell pen set and notebook.
Also, Bookies is back in person. We will meet on the library patio to discuss Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
