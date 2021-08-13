To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, Aug. 16 – 9 a.m., Scrabble 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 — 9 a.m., bridge; 10 a.m., fall Wii bowling league meeting; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, Aug. 19 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot.

Friday, Aug. 20 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Aug. 21 — Closed

Sunday, Aug. 22 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

