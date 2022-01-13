Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members euchre tournament on Sunday.

Fourteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Colleen Sindermann, Kathleen Wirth, Karen Keeser, Sharon Kohn and Rae Metzger.

The center also held a members euchre tournament on Monday.

Ten people participated in the tournament and the winners were Ron Milbrath, Jerry Novenski, Phil Erickson, Bert Rupnow and Mary Schultz.

Recommended for you

Load comments