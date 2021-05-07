JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is taking a trip to the upcoming live band show “Rock and Roll is here to Stay!” at the Fireside. The show is Sunday, May 23 with arrival time of 10:45 a.m.
Transportation is on one’s own. The cost is $65. It includes a Sunday meal of the Fireside signature salad, roast pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots and homemade cherry pie, coffee, tea or milk. Masks are required, except while eating.
On Saturday there will be a celebration of opening Rotary Park in Jefferson from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a car show and live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. with the band “The Playlist.” Admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Rotary Park is on South Gardner Street, near city hall.
Picnic lunch bunch will be held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park Shelter. Participants can bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There are plenty of picnic tables and there are rest rooms. This event is held rain or shine through September.
Euchre is played at 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the senior center. Cost is $2.
The book group will discuss the book “The Unhoneymooners” by Christine Lauren on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. on a conference call. The book is available at the local library.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
