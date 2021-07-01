Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Lincoln Elementary STEM School the week of July 19.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.
And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can choose either the in-person or at-home option, and switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Recharge curriculum encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.
• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
• Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.
Local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
