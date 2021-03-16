Oconomowoc orchestra to hold digital performance

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra will host an online remote performance release of its spring 2021 concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the first day of spring.
The program will feature L. Boccherini Cello Concerto in Bb G. 482, with Dr. Benjamin Whitcomb, cello soloist; Diane Wittry’s ‘After the Rain’, the OCO 2021 Chatfield Award presentation; and the debut of the OCO-Bot with a Theme Song composed and performed by pianist Lanette Calhoun.
“This is a very unique event,” says OCO Co-founder and Music Director Roberta Carpenter.
“The concert will feature an outstanding cello soloist in Dr. Benjamin Whitcomb. The Boccherini has such flow and vitality, and there is an intrinsic feeling of peace and beauty in Diane’s composition, that it can spark this new season with hope and renewal, especially as it coincides with the first day of spring this year. The event is especially meaningful, as this is the first time in 18 months that the OCO musicians have been able to perform together, albeit remotely.”
The concert will include the OCO 2021 Chatfield Award Presentation, hosted by Chris Wanner of Bank Five Nine; and honoree, Roberta Carpenter.
Fans of robotics will be treated to a performance of the Robot Theme Song, composed and performed by Lanette Calhoun, pianist, as they watch the OCO-Bot for the first time in public.
Videographer Josh Wolf of Badger Creative is producing the full event.
Tickets for the pay-per-view performance on Saturday can be purchased for $16 by visiting oconchamberorch.org or facebook.com/oconorch. The performance will be available on YouTube by March 30.
Dr. Benjamin Whitcomb is a professor of cello and music theory at the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater. Dr. Whitcomb is a frequent guest clinician and performer at universities and conferences throughout the country and abroad, and a member of the Ancora String Quartet and the UW-Whitewater Piano trio. The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra brings together local and regional high-caliber musicians in a professional setting to perform vital, varied and engaging concerts for the Oconomowoc community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.