FORT ATKINSON — Starting Friday, the Hoard Historical Museum will have free activity bags available to help children, families, and individuals enjoy the garden and grounds of the museum. These activity kits can also be enjoyed in a private yard, in local parks, and in nature centers.
The free kits are available June through August and made possible through a partnership with Fort Healthy and BASE, two organizations share the museum’s mission of community education. Fort Healthy is a collaborative community coalition dedicated to promoting healthy choices for the Fort Atkinson community and BASE provides after-school care that inspires local youth to be contributing, productive, and responsible members of the community.
“The Hoard Historical Museum has five beautiful gardens, ranging from the decorative Roger and Sandra Anderson Intersectional Peony Garden to the functional Rain Garden,” said Dana Bertelsen, Hoard museum assistant director. “We’re lucky enough to live in a place with four distinct seasons, which means there’s always something new to see in nature. This outdoor activity pack helps you explore the different museum gardens and observe the changes through the summer and fall.”
“The garden kit has activities that can be worked on while visiting the museum grounds. Each kit includes a whiteboard and marker to draw what you find in the garden and a field notepad to record observations. There are also coloring pages, crayons, and a take-home marigold seed growing activity that will bring the gardens home with you,” said Bertelsen.
Activity bags are available to anyone in the community who would like to participate. Free bags of pre-packed supplies and instructions are available at the front desk at the Hoard museum during open hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The packets can be picked up starting Friday and will be available throughout the summer.
until supplies run out.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769, visit the website www.hoardmuseum.org.
