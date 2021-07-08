Watertown’s EAA Chapter 320 has met the stringent requirements to qualify for and receive the James C. Ray Foundation Scholarship offered through EAA Corporate Headquarters in Oshkosh. The scholarship is for up to $10,000 to be given to one of Chapter 320’s youth candidates to offset the cost associated with flight training and earning their private pilot’s license.
The award was presented to Micah West.
“There are only 100 scholarships awarded nationwide to chapters which qualify, and the vetting process is quite rigorous,” said Chapter President Eric Wegner. “Our chapter 320 has worked very hard to distinguish itself as a ‘Gold Level’ chapter and meet the criteria to participate in this program. Receiving this says a lot about the quality of the Watertown chapter.”
West is 17 years old and working towards getting his private pilot license. West intends to continue in his flight training with the goal of flying for one of the major airlines.
West is receiving his flight training from Charles Allen, an instructor with Wisconsin Aviation who is based on the field in Watertown.
Carrie Nettesheim is the EAA Chapter 320 scholarship coordinator who helps chapter members of all ages in obtaining funding to defray the cost of flight training. “We’re thrilled for our chapter and for Micah. It is rewarding to help people pursue their dream of being able to fly,” said Nettesheim.
EAA Chapter 320 Watertown is a non-profit organization established in 1968 and has approximately 60 members who are local airplane enthusiasts. Chapter members meet the first Monday each month at the Watertown Municipal Airport, located at 1741 River Drive, Watertown. The public is welcome.
