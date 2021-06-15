ASHIPPUN — The Ashippun Lions will host its 19th annual Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pribnow’s Maple Inn in Old Ashippun on State Highway 67.
Featured will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, eggs, beverages and home-baked goodies.
There will be a food collection for the Ashippun Food pantry.
The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10 and no charge for children under 4.
Tickets are available at the door.
