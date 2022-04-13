PALMYRA — The Palmyra American Legion Post 304, 123 Burr Oak St., is sponsoring a blood drive April 22.

The blood drive will be held in the Palmyra-Eagle High School community room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For reservations call Dale Mitchell at 262-949-3150 or sign up at bit.ly/palmyrajan2022.

Blood donors can enter to win up to four free outdoor water park Passes at Mt. Olympus and Airbnb in a sweepstakes drawing for those 18 and older.

Recommended for you

Load comments