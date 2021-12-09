Ruby's pantry in Lebanon Tuesday Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will host the Ruby’s food distribution in Lebanon Tuesday.For the first time in seven years, Ruby’s pantry raised the price to $22 per share. Each share contains at least $100 to $150 worth of groceries. Participants are asked to have the exact amount.The Lebanon pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. or until all 324 shares are gone.Enter the fire station parking lot from County Highway R in order to get in line for the distribution. Guests are to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share.St. Peter’s church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month.Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods.If interested in becoming a volunteer to help get the food ready to hand out, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen James A. Kraemer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
