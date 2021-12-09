LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will host the Ruby’s food distribution in Lebanon Tuesday.

For the first time in seven years, Ruby’s pantry raised the price to $22 per share. Each share contains at least $100 to $150 worth of groceries. Participants are asked to have the exact amount.

The Lebanon pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. or until all 324 shares are gone.

Enter the fire station parking lot from County Highway R in order to get in line for the distribution. Guests are to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share.

St. Peter’s church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month.

Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods.

If interested in becoming a volunteer to help get the food ready to hand out, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547.

Recommended for you

Load comments