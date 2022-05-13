WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Seniors in the Park has several activities and events planned for the next couple of weeks.
Stained-glass class
A stained glass class will be offered by Caroline Britton Tuesday and Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the downtown armory. All levels are welcome at the class. There will be one-on-one instruction and ideas. Fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Call 262-473-0535 to register.
Learn mah jongg
To learn how to play mah jongg, join a group Mondays at 1 p.m. To reserve a seat, call 262-473-0535.
Author and book presentation
Author Debra Oas will share her new novel, "Whitewater Witch." She has two published fictional novels, “Sinister Bay,” published in 2019 and most recently “Whitewater Witch,” published in 2022. She will discuss her books at 1 p.m. Monday. Call 262-473-0535 to register ahead of time.
Motorcycle ride
Wednesday will be the first motorcycle ride of the season. The group will take the back roads to Fitchburg to dine at the Green Lantern and on the way home stop in Stoughton at Livsreise, which means life’s journey in Norwegian. It is an interactive and cultural experience. The group meets at Starin Park parking lot at 10 a.m. Call 262-473-0535 for more information.
At the movies
The family drama “C’mon, C’mon” will be shown at 1 p.m. May 24. When his sister asks him to look after her precocious nine-year-old son, a radio journalist played by Joaquin Phoenix embarks on a cross county trip with his nephew to show him life away from the big city.
Travel and tour previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing.
A preview of the Costa Rica trip is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Call 262-473-0535 to reserve your seat.
Other trips are planned for downtown San Antonio Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Deadline to register is May 20.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany will be held Oct. 11 to Oct. 19; Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4 to Oct. 13, features Italy, France and Switzerland; and Treasures of Ireland is Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.
Activities at a Glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) – Tuesdays or Thursdays 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Mondays through Fridays, 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking – Wednesdays andFridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group – most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m. with books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers – Third Mondays at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg - Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead—Tuesdays 12:30 p.m.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays. For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out the newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted.
