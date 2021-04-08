JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program is celebrating Master Gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9.
Master Gardener Volunteers are an important part of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Jefferson County. Volunteers make a positive difference in Jefferson County lives and communities by maintaining the gardens at Fort Atkinson Police Department, Hoard Historical Museum, Kids Garden in Lake Mills, Palmyra Historical Society, Rock River Community Garden, Rotary Park, and We Grow-Jefferson West Elementary garden.
Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, and conducting workshops, these volunteers work to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.
“Thank a Master Gardener Volunteer Day” was Wednesday.
For more information about the Master Gardener Program, go to mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.