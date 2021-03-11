MILWAUKEE — Findings from two national surveys appearing in the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report reveal that discrimination is a barrier to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
More than one-third of Black Americans, 36%, and nearly one-fifth of Hispanic Americans, 18% and Asian Americans, 19%, believes discrimination would be a barrier to receiving Alzheimer’s care. In addition, half or more of non-white caregivers say they have experienced discrimination when navigating health care settings for their care recipient.
“These statistics should provide a wake-up call to the nation,” said Gina Green-Harris, director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, Regional Milwaukee Office and Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter board member. “Our work to improve health outcomes within underrepresented communities must be elevated to a top priority. To achieve positive health outcomes in these communities it is essential that we meet people where they are, gain their trust, and provide culturally appropriate medical care and opportunities for research.” Green-Harris is a nationally recognized expert on the topic of Alzheimer’s dementia disparities for African Americans.
For the first time, the accompanying special report, “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America,” examines perspectives and experiences of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and White Americans in regard to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
Findings in the report, reveal that non-white racial/ethnic populations expect and experience more barriers when accessing dementia care, have less trust in medical research and are less confident that they have access to health professionals who understand their ethnic and racial background and experiences. Among the findings:
Two-thirds of Black Americans or 66% believe it is harder for them to get excellent care for Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Likewise, 2 in 5 Native Americans, 40%, and Hispanic Americans, 39%, believe their own race or ethnicity makes it harder to get care, as do one-third of Asian Americans, 34%.
Nearly two-thirds of Black Americans, 62%, believe that medical research is biased against people of color — a view shared by substantial numbers of Asian Americans, 45%, Native Americans, 40%, and Hispanic Americans, 36%, as well. Only half of Black Americans trust a future cure for Alzheimer’s will be shared equally regardless of race, color or ethnicity.
Fewer than half of Black and Native Americans feel confident they have access to providers who understand their ethnic or racial background and experiences, and only about 3 in 5 Asian Americans and Hispanics likewise feel confident.
Black Americans have less interest in clinical research trials to prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. White Americans are most likely to express interest, 82%, followed by Native Americans, 81%, Hispanic Americans, 78%, Asian Americans, 73% and lastly, Black Americans, 67%. The most common reason cited for not participating in clinical trials among all racial/ethnic groups is not wanting to be a “guinea pig.” This sentiment was especially strong among Black Americans.
In addition, almost half of Black Americans worry that treatments might cause sickness. They are also twice as likely as other groups to say they “don’t trust medical research.” And they are more than twice as likely as other racial or ethnic groups to say they “might not be treated fairly.”
Episodes of discrimination, however, extend beyond Alzheimer’s and dementia care, the Alzheimer’s Association surveys found that many non-white Americans say they have experienced discrimination in the broader health care system.
Half of Black Americans report they’ve experienced discrimination when seeking health care; more than 4 in 10 Native Americans and one-third of Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans likewise report having experienced health care discrimination.
Other key findings from the report found concern about developing Alzheimer’s is lower among Native Americans, Blacks and Hispanics, especially when compared with whites. More than one-third of Native Americans and nearly 3 in 10 Hispanics do not believe they will live long enough to develop Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
More than half of non-White Americans believe significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is “a normal part of aging.”
As noted in the 2021 Facts and Figures report, health and socioeconomic disparities and systemic racism contribute to increased Alzheimer’s and dementia risk in communities of color.
According to the report, older Blacks and Hispanics are also disproportionately more likely to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In addition, both groups are more likely to have missed diagnoses than older whites.
The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
The report conveys the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source covering the broad spectrum of Alzheimer’s issues. The Facts and Figures report is an official publication of the Alzheimer’s Association.
