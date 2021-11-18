Maranatha Baptist University will hold Christmas Reflections, a cantata directed by Angela Morris, on Dec. 10 at Calvary Baptist Church.
Christmas Reflections includes fictional narration written by Maranatha faculty members from the perspectives of Mary’s father, Elizabeth, Simeon, and other characters that may have been bystanders in the account of Jesus’ birth.
Interwoven with familiar Christmas carols sung and orchestrated by 130 Maranatha students, these narrations will transport one to another time and cause one to reflect on the miracle of the Savior’s birth.
“I struggled finding a theme,” Morris said. “I don’t remember how, but I was having a conversation with someone who said, ‘I wonder what it was like for Mary. I wonder what her thoughts were.’ And it occurred to me, I wonder what it was like for the people who surrounded Mary; if it was hard on her, it must have been unique that very first Christmas. And from there, the Lord took it and said, ‘That’s it.’”
As Morris received the various narration scripts from faculty members, she was relieved to find that each script carried similar voicing.
“You would have thought one person had written them all,” she said.
As for the music, there will be Christmas carols performed by a choir, full orchestra, and bells. There will be songs where the audience is invited to sing along.
“Christmas gets hectic,” Morris said. “It gets busy. It gets challenging. Sometimes it can get frustrating, and I hope that this is just an hour and a half of us being able to enjoy the real reason for Christmas: God’s gift of his Son to us.
And perhaps settle our hearts as we go into the Christmas season.”
Christmas Reflections is a free event at Calvary Baptist Church 792 Milford St., Watertown.
For more information, contact the Maranatha music department at 920-206-4047 or finearts@mbu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.