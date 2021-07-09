JEFFERSON — A representative from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the Jefferson Senior Center on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. She will answer questions with your mobile device. Call to make a 15 minute appointment.
An ice cream social will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream and a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
A representative from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the senior center with a table for information about the services the library provides and how to get a library card.
The center will give honor to Doris Cavin for 18 years of volunteering as an exercise program leader.
An exercise class for toning and walking is held Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Ballroom Basics for Balance is an evidenced based class is for those that want to get better walking and moving around, reduce risk of falls and are interested in having fun with creative moves. This class is taught by a physical therapist who is trained in this class.
This class is helpful for those wanting to help with their balance or those with Parkinson’s Disease or multiple sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device.
A “try the class for free” program will be held on Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The actual six-week class will be held Thursdays Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
There will be an extra foot care day to be held on Friday, July 19, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $15 and participants will need to bring a towel. Sign up ahead is requested.
The bicycle riding group will meet on Thursday, July 15, at 9 a.m. at the senior center. There is no ride if it is raining.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Bingo in the park is held every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Cost is $2. One is asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. One may also wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. It will be held at the senior center is raining.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road and can be reached at 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.