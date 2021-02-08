BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced that Beaver Dam Women’s Health has joined Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s employed physician group.
“I’m very excited to welcome Beaver Dam Women’s Health to our team. Dr. Ken Ostermann has been an integral part of the medical staff here for 25 years and has been a tireless advocate for our region’s health and wellness both inside the hospital and throughout the community,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “His highly skilled staff have provided high-quality, specialized care for women in Dodge County and beyond for more than two decades, and this partnership represents a new phase of our ongoing commitment to transforming rural health care. I can’t overstate how fortunate we are to have Dr. Ostermann and everyone with Beaver Dam Women’s Health join us.”
Drs. Ken and Mary Ostermann founded Beaver Dam Women’s Health in 1995 and Ken currently practices with certified nurse midwives Cindy Stippich and Brittany Froeming, physician assistant Elizabeth Nielsen, and nurse practitioner Natalie Ross.
Located on the third floor of the Vita Park Medical Building adjacent to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, they offer comprehensive women’s health services, including obstetrics, gynecology and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Ostermann is also board certified in urogynecology.
“Joining Marshfield Clinic Health System is an incredible opportunity for myself and our team at Beaver Dam Women’s Health,” said Ostermann. “A passion for taking the best possible care of our patients has always been at the core of our practice, and with Marshfield Clinic Health System we’re joining an organization that not only shares that passion, but has proven its commitment to the health and wellness of our region.”
Although some regulatory and legal requirements are still to be completed, the organizations informed their respective staff of the move Monday. As of this time, no official date for completion has been determined.
The Marshfield Clinic Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 11,000 employees including over 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Medical Center hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Neillsville, Beaver Dam, Weston, Park Falls and Ladysmith, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.
