JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is offering select programs by telephone – kind of like the old party line system some may have remember from years past.
The center asks that one call and sign up prior to the program so that organizers know who is wanting to join in and to get the phone number.
Center officials hope this will give an opportunity for those who are homebound due to COVID restrictions, those that do not drive, illness, injury, and surgery, to be a part without computer access. Everyone has a phone and the program can be used with a land-line or cell phone.
January conference call programs include: Kitchen Band, Wednesdays, Jan. 6 and 30 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.: “Let’s Talk!” program, Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.; and the book discussion group on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.
Foot care appointments will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14. Cost is $15. Call for an appointment.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The book that will be discussed will be “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich.
Meals on Wheels and grab and go nutrition program continues to thrive at the senior center. For more information on this county-run program held at the senior center contact Joy at 920-723-0259.
Mayflower Tours Value Tour will be offering their “musical Myrtle Beach” value tour for April 2021. This is a motor coach tour which will be held April 11 to 19, 2021. The cost is $1,659 per person double which includes 12 meals, three shows, free time in Myrtle Beach, oceanside view hotel and sites along the way including travel through the Pisgah National Forest and tour of Knoxville, Tenn. A $200 down payment and $120 insurance premium will hold a spot for this tour.
Final payment is due by Feb. 11, 2021.
Mayflower Tours is offering a no-risk deposit offer between now and Jan. 31, 2021 for travel in 2021. If one needs to cancel travel plans within 90 days of making a reservation, Mayflower will refund back to a deposit and insurance premium payment.
After 90 days from the original booking date, standard terms and conditions apply. This program is perfect for those that sign up for the “Musical Myrtle Beach” tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.