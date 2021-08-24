OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Lions Club will host its 18th annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 17 at Paganica Golf Course.

Entry fee is $100 per golfer. This includes 18 holes with cart, beverages on course, 25 raffle tickets, three ball drop entries, hole-in-one contests, putting contest, three mulligans and a late lunch.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100.00. Visit the webpage at www.OconomowocLions.com to download forms to participate.

The Oconomowoc Lions holds this annual event as a fundraiser to assist with Wisconsin Lions state endeavors that include Wisconsin Lions Camp (www.wisconsinlionscamp.com), Diabetes Awareness, Leader Dog (www.leaderdog.org), Eye Glass Recycling, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (https://lebw.org) as well as supporting many other programs in the Oconomowoc community.

