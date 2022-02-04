Euterpe Music Club to present concert

The February 2022 concert sponsored by the Watertown Euterpe Music Club of Watertown is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at River Valley Alliance Church, 610 Welsh Road, Watertown.
The program, coordinated by Vicki Larsen, is titled “Variety Is the Spice of Life.”
It will feature performances by past Euterpe Club Music scholarship winners and by members and friends of the club.
Euterpe scholarship winners performing in the program are Katie Johnson (flute), Solomon Vana (vocal), Holden Thielke (alto saxophone), Abigail Boorujy (piano), and Isaac Zelinski (trumpet). Guest accompanists for these young people include Dr. Jodi Herbert on piano and Daniel Birnschein on trumpet.
Roxanne Rollefson will be playing “All Creatures of Our God and King,” arranged by John Carter on the piano, as well as singing “In Isas Bed” (Fleming) accompanied by Carol Erickson.
Singing a medley of songs by Mercer and Mancini is Juanita Edington assisted by Erickson. Arcangelo Corelli’s Sonata VIII will be presented by Bill Edington on trumpet with Susie Krueger at the keyboard. Tamara Collupy, soprano, and Amber Wilson on piano will collaborate on Arlen and Harburg’s classic broadway tune “Over the Rainbow.”
The evening will conclude with Carol Senn Ruffin singing “O Mio Babbino Caro” by Puccini and “My Favorite Things – for Seniors” with apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. Donations will be received for the Euterpe Music Scholarship Fund.
