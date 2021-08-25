The fourth annual Riverbend Ride for Autism will be held Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and kick stands are up at 10 a.m.
The cost is $25 per rider and $40 for rider and passenger.
It will start at Riverbend RV resort in Watertown. The first stop is the Anchor in Edgerton then to Knuckleheads in Eagle and Sunset Bar & Grill.
The ride will return to Riverbend RV Resort & Benderz Bar & Grill in Watertown.
There will be raffles and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds benefit Autism Speaks.
There will be a live performance by the national performing band “Royal Bliss” and opening for them will be a local band “Bad Habitz.”
