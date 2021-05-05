Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 10.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, May 10 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices and sliced bread.
Tuesday, May 11 — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, fruited gelatin, and French bread.
Wednesday, May 12 — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blended vegetables, oatmeal-raisin cookie, apple slices and sliced bread.
Thursday, May 13 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprout, spice cake, applesauce and dinner roll.
Friday, May 14 — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, honeydew melon, and onion rye bread.
