Officers reelected for Saturday Club

The Saturday Club met at noon Wednesday at Lindberg’s on the River.
The club nominated new officers. It was moved and seconded to retain the current officials. Molly Christianson volunteered to be vice president.
Brian Kanz presented information about the Educational Foundation of Watertown.
Several years ago, Ray Kubly, a former school board member saw the need of teachers who could use some financial help. The organization has been able to give grants to various educators enhancing the classroom experience. High school graduates who have finished a college experience have been the main focus for raising interest and money. The organization has a stable endowment, of which earnings are used for projects. However, more money is needed, so they do fund raising events. Jig Jog, a community race and the Glenn’s Market stand are a couple of them. Randy Phelps is the chairman of the committee.
As Saturday Club has been giving scholarships to special needs students over the years and resources are limited, another educational need is being considered by the club.
The club members voted to donate $1,000 to the Education Foundation of Watertown.
Hostess Sue Braatz decorated tables with colorful teddy bears wearing beads.
Treasurer’s report read and accepted.
The next meeting will be April 20 at Lindberg’s on the River with a luncheon at noon. The guest speaker will be Jan Detri, a local author, discussing her experiences as a writer and her books.
Saturday Club is a service and social organization. For more information contact Barb Kitzinger 920-268-7917.
