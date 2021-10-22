JEFFERSON — Day of the Dead, a Hispanic–Catholic culture holiday, will be celebrated Nov. 2 at the Jefferson Senior Center in association with All Saints Day.
Family and friends gather and serve Pan de Muertos, dead bread. There will be a short presentation at 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Participants will learn about the holiday and treats will be served.
The senior center will have its annual “Fall Hoot Party” on Friday, Oct. 29, at noon. Cost is $5 and lunch is included. Participants can dress up in costume if they wish. There will be a costume parade, followed by group games and socializing. Sign up by Wednesday to participate.
The senior center holiday party will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at noon. Bon Ton Bakery will be serving a Swiss steak dinner and there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10 and tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 1. Plan ahead!
The fifth annual “Oh What Fun!” Fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 6. This year there will be a drive-thru brat and hot dog sale and raffle. Oktoberfest brats and quarter-pound Nathan Hot Dog meals will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. This event will be held rain or shine.
The book discussion group will meet on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. The group will review the book “In God We Trust – All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepard. This book was the idea for the movie “A Christmas Story.” The book is available at the library. There will be no book group in December.
The Write Your Own Story group meets on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. The topic is “Tried Once Never Again.” Start a journal and write down some reminisce items. Everyone is welcome to come and listen to the stories and enjoy a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
