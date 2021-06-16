WHITEWATER – The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit that features the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at Whitewater’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., through June 27. Visitors will be asked to participate in health and safety measures recommended by the CDC for COVID-19, to include wearing a mask if not fully vaccinated.
Artists from Wisconsin are exhibiting art in a variety of media including 3D, acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings, mixed media, and drawings. Artists and art-advocates can view the exhibit free of charge. The exhibit will run from 2 to 4 p.m. through June 27 Fridays through Sundays. The show can be viewed virtually from the Association of Wisconsin Artists website: https://awa-artwork.org/wrap/whitewater-2021-06-27/# or at Whitewater Arts Alliance’s website: https://www.whitewaterarts.org/wrap-2021.
WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art, people who make art purely for the love of it, rather than for fame and fortune. The purpose of WRAP is to encourage nonprofessional artists to develop their abilities. The Wisconsin Regional Art Program consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet throughout the year statewide. Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique. Artists can enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like. The program is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists, formerly named WRAA.
Artists winning a State Exhibit Award are eligible to compete for monetary awards at the State Day in Madison. In order to enter the state exhibit one must be a member of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program.
The first Rural Art Exhibit was held at the Memorial Union during Farm and Home Week in 1940. Under the guidance of John Stuart Curry, the exhibit grew rapidly, expanding from 30 nonprofessional artists in 1940 to over 100 by 1947. The energy and enthusiasm of Curry’s successor, Aaron Bohrod, the WRAP directors, James Schwalbach and Ken Kuemmerlein, and the help of the AWA have continued to make the exhibition and workshops cornerstones of activity for nonprofessional artists throughout the state.
WRAP is developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts. WRAP exhibits and workshops began in 1940 to encourage the creative growth of non-professional artists from rural areas.
