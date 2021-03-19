JUNEAU — As parents and caregivers of children dealt with many disruptions over the past year, UW Madison Division of Extension sought ways to support families in their need for connection and skill building, said Human Development and Relations Educator Pattie Carroll of the Dodge County Extension.
The Parent Connect is a free, weekly opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with each other, offered Thursday evenings April 8 to May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The discussions will center on, “how to build skills in our children to understand their emotions, to make and keep friends, and to make fair and safe choices,” Carroll said. “These skills help children to positively participate in their family and community, help ensure school success, and help them develop a more positive sense of self.”
Each Parent Connect is facilitated by an extension educator and lasts one hour. Participants can join via phone or video-chat.
Topics, such as, Making Choices, Take a Deep Breath, and Helping Children Identify their Strengths, are first introduced by the extension educator with examples of why this is important and how parents can build this skill.
The second half of the hour allows for discussion and response among participants, to make The Parent Connect relevant to the needs and situations of each group.
The Parent Connect is free and open to anyone, but registration is required to receive connection link and phone number.
Registration link: https://go.wisc.edu/r15h82 Spanish, or other language interpretation is available for those who request this accommodation.
For more information about The Parent Connect, and other extension programs, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or email p5connectteam@office365.wisc.edu.
