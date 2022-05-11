Cow decorating contest set at Hoard Museum

FORT ATKINSON — As part of the Hoard Historical Museum’s annual “Dairy Day at the MOOseum” event, the Hoard Historical Museum will be hosting a three-dimensional cow form decorating contest. New this year, participants will decorate a plywood cow form provided by the museum, and enter it into the contest. The contest is open to all ages, artistic levels and abilities. Individuals, families, businesses, organizations, church groups, clubs and civic groups are all invited to participate.
Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum said, “We are excited to announce our new cow-decorating contest and encourage anyone who is interested in the contest to sign up soon. We have a “herd” of plywood cattle ready to go.” There is a limited number of cow forms available.
To register for the contest and purchase a standard plywood cow form, contact the Hoard Historical Museum at info@hoardmuseum.org or 920-563-7769. There are two sizes available, cow and calf. The cow is roughly 43 inches long and 24 inches tall; the calf is roughly 33 inches long and 18 inches high. Cows are available to all entrant categories; calves are only for individual youth under 13 years of age. The plywood forms for both cows and calves are available for pickup now at the museum. The price per cow is $30 ($25 for members of the Hoard Historical Museum) and calves are $20 ($15 for members). Participants will keep the cows after the contest has concluded and may reuse them in future cow decorating contests for a reduced fee.
Decorated cows must be at the Hoard Historical Museum by 4 p.m., Thursday, June 16. Cows will be on display outside the museum during the “Dairy Day at the MOOseum” event on Saturday, June 18. After the event is finished, the cows will be on display inside the museum for public viewing until Saturday, June 25. Decorated cows may be picked up beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
There will be two contests for the decorated cow forms. Both will be held during the “Dairy Day at the MOOseum” event on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first contest will be a popular choice vote. Winners of this prize will be selected by the public in a penny vote which is one cent per vote. Voters must bring their own pennies to vote. Cash will be counted as votes as well. Funds raised from the votes will be used for prize money.
Winners for the second contest will be selected by judges from the Dairy Day at the MOOseum planning committee. There will be five judging categories: individual youth (one youth under the age of 16 decorated the cow or calf); individual adult (one adult decorated the cow); youth group (2 or more youth decorated the cow); adult group (2 or more adults decorate the cow); and mixed group (2 or more youth and adults decorate the cow). Winners will be announced prior to the live cow parade at 1:30 p.m. held as part of the event and need not be present to win.
“Dairy Day at the MOOSeum is a celebration of all things dairy,” said Lee. “This contest adds an artistic element to dairy. We’re hoping that people of all ages and backgrounds will enter the contest and have a MOOvelous time.” For more information and suggestions regarding the preparation of the plywood cow form, visit: www.hoardmuseum.org or contact the museum for a list of contest rules and painting tips.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769 or visit the web-site www.hoardmuseum.org.
