To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, July 5 – Closed for the holiday. Not meal available.

Tuesday, July 6 — 9 a.m. bridge; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.

Wednesday, July 7 — 10 a.m. 500; 10 a.m. HT Stockbox; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, July 8 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.

Friday, July 9 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, July 10 — Closed

Sunday, July 11 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

