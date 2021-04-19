Maranatha Baptist University is hosting a Music Day Camp June 14-18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Aspiring musicians from four years old to high school can choose from several levels in band, piano, and strings.
The instructional rehearsals and elective time will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 14, to Thursday, June 17. There will be concerts for the different tracks in the morning on Friday, June 18.
The cost children instructions is $160. For an additional $50, students can have two private afternoon music lessons.
Registration closes May 15. Visit mbu.edu/camps to register.
