JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced its program and events for the month of March.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 9. Contact the library for the virtual meeting link to join.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a Pi Day Curbside Pie Stand March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public can stop by the curbside pie stand in the library rear parking lot. Individually wrapped whole pies will be sold for $10 each while supplies last.
Michael Perry will hold a virtual speaker event at 7 p.m. March 10. Perry is a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn. Registration is required. Email Emily at hplwirefdesk@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
A teen take and make craft will be offered March 8-13. This month’s craft is yarn art. Teens can stop by the youth department or adult department to pick up a kit while supplies last.
A virtual shelf meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 10. During the meeting, shelf teens can virtually chat and play games. For more information call 920-674-7733 extension 203 or email tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org.
Children’s story time will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The special feature is Chief Ken Pileggi of the Jefferson Police Department. It will be on Facebook Live.
The monthly reading challenge goes through March 31. Participants can challenge themselves this month by selecting a certain amount of books to read. Log books are available at the library. If one reach their goal, they can receive a prize.
There will be a St. Patrick’s Day Take N Make Craft from March 15 to March 20. The craft kit features supplies needed to make a rainbow chain with a pot o’ gold.
The Take N Make Craft from March 22 to March 27 features a hedgehog. Kits are available in the youth department.
The Kohl’s Wild Theater will perform virtually at 10:30 a.m. March 30. The program is called “All Things Great and Small.” This live performance teaches all about the power of empathy. For more information and to register for this event go to www.jeffersonwilibrary.org/programs-for-kids/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.