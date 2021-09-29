The annual Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask.
Geodes are featured this year by the Rock River Valley Geological Society. The show is open to the public, including 4-H members, Scout members and all rockhounds. Parking is free. Free will donations are accepted at the door.
The Rock River Valley Geological Society has invited dealers with a variety of polished stones and gems, mineral specimens, fossils, rough rock, carved items and a beautiful selection of jewelry made from natural gems and minerals. There is much to see and an opportunity to learn about “rocks” from the world. A wide variety of them are available to purchase.
A club sales booth of minerals, gems and jewelry, and faceted gems, takes place both days. The sale gives an opportunity for everyone to obtain unique items or specimens that have been donated by club members. Some items will be available for special purchase to raise funds for the Society’s Education/College Scholarship Fund.
Demonstrations and activities will be on-going both days. They include Rick Zweifel faceting gems; Sandy Brandl wire wrap free form stones; gold panning; fossil search; grab bag activity for youth; and an opportunity to make a geode.
Cutting/cracking small geodes will be available. There will also be displays by members and 4-H youth members.
Door prize drawings are announced hourly. A food truck will be available.
Club information and memberships will be available. As a member one is eligible for club field trips. Contact Sharon Schweitzer 920-650-7110 or email at rwses@idcnet.com.
