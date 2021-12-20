JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program.
The library has started a “Let’s Bring a StoryWalk® to Jefferson Campaign” to take reading outside.
The library is seeking donations to reach its goal to install a StoryWalk® along the paved walking path at the Meadow Springs Conservatory, allowing families to read books and walk through nature at the same time.
By giving to this campaign, one will help bring a free interactive activity that will attract families and all ages, young and old. StoryWalk® promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature.
Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path.
The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path.
The library has secured $1,300 in grant funding but to bring this project to a reality, it needs to raise $5,000 in donations. This fund-raising event runs through Feb. 18, 2022.
Tax-deductible donation of cash or check can be made in-person at the Jefferson Public Library or by mail to Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk® Campaign, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
A winter reading program, Chill Out & Read will be held Jan. 3 to Feb. 28, 2022.
Sign up either on Beanstack by going to the library’s website to participate virtually or stop in at the library circulation desks to pick up a paper packet. Participants will have a chance to win a prize.
Teen and adult craft of making a macrame jar holders will be available Jan. 3. Participants can create a decorative hanging planter using a macrame cord.
The kit will be available while supplies last.
A Fiber Arts Craft Group will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26.
Participants are to bring their own supplies and materials.
While this is not a formal class, some kits will be available and one can learn from your fellow crafters. All crafting levels welcome.
Memory Café will be held 10:30 to noon Jan. 10. Advanced registration is requested but not required. Sign up by calling the library at 920-674-7733, ext. 202 or visit the library website or the Library Memory Project website www.librarymemoryproject.org for the registration form and more information. Memory cafes are a social gathering for those experiencing early-stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment and a family member or care partner.
The adult book club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 p.m. Jan. 20. The January book is “Arsenic and Adobo,” a mystery by Mia P. Manansala. Adult Book Club discussion meets in the library meeting room during the third week of the month in January, March, May, September, and November in 2022. The March book is “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP” by Mirin Fader; and the May book is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson
Preschool storytime is 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays in the library meeting room. Storytime will featuring songs, stories, and movement with craft time to follow each session. A special storytime will be held Jan. 26 with the police chief.
A stained glass crayon art project will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Crayon shavings will be used to create a “stained glass” masterpiece.
The January craft room has winter hat Jan. 4-15, and polar bear Jan. 17-29.
Teen programs for those ages 12 to 18, will be held Jan. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. and Jan. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 11 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
