Ernie Pope Art Show underway

FORT ATKINSON — The 31st annual Ernie Pope Art Show is on display in the windows of downtown Fort Atkinson businesses as a walkable art exhibition on Main Street, and online at 1fortart.com until June 1.
Fifteen students from each art teacher in the School District of Fort Atkinson and St. Joseph’s Catholic School were chosen to have their artwork on display to recognize their creativity, talent, and hard work. Mediums of art on display include paint, pencil, papercraft, photography, jewelry, garment making and sculpture.
This event is sponsored by Fort Community Credit Union, AC Business Media, and NASCO.
Additionally, awards were funded through a dedicated fund in memory of Ernie Pope by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, and a recurring donation by Robert Farrell in honor of his mother, June.
The closing ceremony and reception will be held at Barrie Park on Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m.
Certificates and monetary awards will be presented to winners in seven awards categories, including the Ernie Pope Award, June Farrell Award, People’s Choice Award, Gold Award, Silver Award, Bronze Award and Purchase Award.
Community members can help choose the People’s Choice Award by voting for their favorite piece using the QR code hanging in the windows of the downtown exhibition.
The Cygnus Ernie Pope Scholastic Art Awards began 30 years ago. Pope, who worked for Johnson Hill Press, was a strong supporter of the arts. The awards have recently been granted by a
fund set aside in Pope’s name through the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
